Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Whitfield & Eddy and Lynch Dallas on Friday removed a wrongful death lawsuit against Swift Transportation, Kardan Trucking and other defendants to Iowa Southern District Court. The suit, for claims arising from a fatal motor vehicle collision, was filed by the Cutler Law Firm on behalf of the estate of David Mosinski. The case is 3:23-cv-00027, Mosinski v. Caballero et al.

Transportation & Logistics

April 28, 2023, 4:08 PM

Plaintiffs

Charlotte Mosinski

defendants

Swift Transportation Co., LLC

Anthony Smith

Eugene Van Buren

Johan Caballero

Kardan Trucking, Inc.

Russo Brothers Transport, Inc.

defendant counsels

Lynch Dallas PC

Engles Ketcham Olson & Keith PC

Whitfield Eddy

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims