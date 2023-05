Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Maynard Nexsen on Wednesday removed a contract lawsuit against American General Life Insurance to Mississippi Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Greer Russell Dent & Moore on behalf of Mohamed A. Moshin, seeks to reinstate a life insurance policy on the grounds that the defendant allegedly sent notices of cancellation for non-payment to the wrong address. The case is 1:23-cv-00077, Moshin v. American General Life Insurance Co.

Insurance

May 18, 2023, 4:16 PM

Plaintiffs

Mohamed A. Moshin

Plaintiffs

Greer Russell, Dent & Moore, PLLC

James D. Moore, Attorney

defendants

American General Life Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Maynard, Cooper & Gale

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute