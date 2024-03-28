Who Got The Work

Sabrina H. Strong and Jonathan P. Schneller of O'Melveny & Myers and Kenton H. Steele of Reminger have stepped in as defense counsel to Kia Motors, the South Korean automaker, in a pending wrongful death and product liability lawsuit. The case, filed Feb. 12 in Ohio Southern District Court by Scott W. Schiff & Assoc. Co., alleges that the defendants' lack of industry standard anti-theft devices in their vehicles resulted in a theft, which led to a crash that critically injured and killed Matthew P. Moshi. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge James L. Graham, is 2:24-cv-00606, Moshi v. Kia America, Inc.

Automotive

March 28, 2024, 9:55 AM

Plaintiffs

Matthew P Moshi

Plaintiffs

Zachary L. Schiff

Ryan Henry Lauer

Schiff & Associates Co., Lpa

defendants

Kia America, Inc

defendant counsels

Reminger

O'Melveny & Myers

nature of claim: 355/alleging a defective product