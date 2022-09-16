New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Footwear company Gravity Defyer Medical Technology was hit with a false advertising class action on Friday in California Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Bursor & Fisher, alleges that the VersoShock technology in the defendant's 'Gravity Defyer' shoes is not 'clinically proven' to provide significant pain relief as promised. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:22-cv-05288, Mosher-Clark v. Gravity Defyer Medical Technology Corp.

Retail & Consumer Goods

September 16, 2022, 6:02 PM