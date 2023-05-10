Moses Singer Creates CEO Role, Following Starts and Fits in ...

News From Law.com

Moses Singer joined a growing number of law firms creating chief executive officer positions when it hired Rebecca Goodman-Stephens, who joined from a chief operating officer post at accounting firm Berdon. Goodman-Stephens' arrival at Moses Singer comes as firm leaders realized the need to separate legal services from business management. Leaders said the firm has been through "starts and fits" in this effort to develop and execute a business plan in recent years because of challenges from COVID-19 and bank crises that redirected attention to legal services rather than high-level firm strategy.

Legal Services

May 10, 2023, 1:17 PM

nature of claim: /