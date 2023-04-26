Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Wilson Elser on Wednesday removed a wrongful death lawsuit against pharmaceutical wholesaler AmerisourceBergen and other defendants to Alabama Middle District Court. The suit, for claims arising from a fatal motor vehicle collision with a tractor-trailer transporting for AmerisourceBergen, was filed by Strickland & Kendall on behalf of the Estate of Karmyn Amaris Hope Moseley. The court action also names defendants State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance, Big's Trucking and Outlaw Express LLC. The case is 2:23-cv-00262, Moseley et al v. Big's Trucking et al.

Health Care

April 26, 2023, 8:02 PM

Plaintiffs

Charasma Moseley

Ronald Lee Moseley

Plaintiffs

Strickland & Kendall LLC

defendants

Amerisourcebergen Drug Corporation

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company

Big's Trucking

Commercial Express, Inc.

Jeffrey Tarter

Outlaw Express, LLC

Pamela Tarter

Ricky Gray

defendant counsels

Wilson Elser

Spinks Law Group

Rushton Stakely Johnston Garrett

nature of claim: 350/for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision