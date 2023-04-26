Lawyers at Wilson Elser on Wednesday removed a wrongful death lawsuit against pharmaceutical wholesaler AmerisourceBergen and other defendants to Alabama Middle District Court. The suit, for claims arising from a fatal motor vehicle collision with a tractor-trailer transporting for AmerisourceBergen, was filed by Strickland & Kendall on behalf of the Estate of Karmyn Amaris Hope Moseley. The court action also names defendants State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance, Big's Trucking and Outlaw Express LLC. The case is 2:23-cv-00262, Moseley et al v. Big's Trucking et al.
Health Care
April 26, 2023, 8:02 PM