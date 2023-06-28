New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Comerica Inc., a financial services company, and other defendants were slapped with a consumer class action Tuesday in Nevada District Court in connection with its Way2Go unemployment benefit card, a prepaid debit MasterCard program that allows individuals to access their unemployment insurance benefit funds. The complaint, filed by the Law Offices of Craig B. Friedberg and the Schlanger Law Group, accuses the defendants of violating the Electronic Fund Transfer Act by failing to replace stolen funds and associated fees that were fraudulently accessed by hackers. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00993, Moscato v. Comerica Bank et al.

Banking & Financial Services

June 28, 2023, 7:01 AM

Plaintiffs

David J Moscato

Plaintiffs

Law Offices Of Craig B. Friedberg, Esq.

defendants

Comerica Bank

Conduent Business Services, LLC

Conduent State & Local Solutions, Inc.

nature of claim: 890/