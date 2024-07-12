Who Got The Work

Peter J. Murphy and Claire Pariano of Shipman & Goodwin have entered appearances for Hartford HealthCare Corp. in a pending employment discrimination lawsuit. The action was filed May 28 in Connecticut District Court by Carey & Associates on behalf of a former employee who contends that he was wrongfully terminated three days before he told his manager that he needed surgery. The suit also pursues age and disability discrimination claims. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Vernon D. Oliver, is 3:24-cv-00932, Moscater v. Hartford HealthCare Corporation.

Health Care

July 12, 2024, 2:15 PM

Plaintiffs

Roger W. Moscater

Plaintiffs

Carey & Associates, P.C.

Defendants

Hartford HealthCare Corporation

defendant counsels

Shipman & Goodwin

Nature of Claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination