Who Got The Work

David M. Schultz and Ruddy S. Abam of Hinshaw & Culbertson have stepped in as defense counsel to Midland Credit Management Inc. in a pending lawsuit. The action, for claims under the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act, was filed pro se on July 26 in Illinois Northern District Court by Lisa Mosby-Oke. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Martha M. Pacold, is 1:23-cv-04867, Mosby-Oke v. Midland Credit Management, Inc.

Banking & Financial Services

September 11, 2023, 9:09 AM

