Who Got The Work

Nicole Wall of Cole, Scott & Kissane has entered an appearance for Cherry Cove Group in a pending civil rights lawsuit. The suit was filed May 19 in Florida Southern District Court by Pollard PLLC on behalf of patrons of Cherry Cove who contend that they were accosted by hotel staff and removed from the premises as a result of racial discrimination. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Robin L. Rosenberg, is 9:23-cv-80799, Mosby et al v. Cherry Cove Group, LLC.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

July 03, 2023, 10:33 AM

Plaintiffs

Desmond Mosby

Kendra Hunt

Pollard PLLC

defendants

Cherry Cove Group, LLC

defendant counsels

Cole, Scott & Kissane

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation