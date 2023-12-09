Who Got The Work

Robert J. Hannen of Clark Hill has entered an appearance for Mutual Shareholder Services and other defendants in a pending securities lawsuit. The case, filed Oct. 20 in Ohio Northern District Court by Walden Macht & Haran and Flannery Georgalis on behalf of Accuvest Global Advisors and Mosaic Financial, accuses the defendants of failing to perform accounting, oversight and other diligence responsibilities. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge J. Philip Calabrese, is 1:23-cv-02064, Mosaic Financial, Ltd. et al. v. Mutual Shareholder Services, LLC et al.

Banking & Financial Services

December 09, 2023, 6:36 PM

Accuvest Global Advisors, Inc.

Mosaic Financial, Ltd.

Walden Macht & Haran - New York

Flannery Georgalis

Flannery Georgalis - Columbus

Bob Anastasi

Gregory Getts

Mutual Shareholder Services, LLC

Steven Milcinovic

Clark Hill

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws