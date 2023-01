Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Schwabe Williamson & Wyatt on Monday removed a product liability lawsuit against Torax Medical and Ethicon to Oregon District Court. The suit was filed by Thuemmel Uhle & Eder on behalf of Arthur F. Morton, who was allegedly injured by a defective LINX Reflux Management device implanted in his esophagus. The case is 3:23-cv-00108, Morton v. Torax Medical Inc. et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

January 23, 2023, 6:11 PM