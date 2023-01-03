Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani on Tuesday removed a class action against ScanSTAT Technologies, McLeod Orthopaedics and Dr. Travis Novinger to South Carolina District Court. The suit was filed by Poulin Willey Anastopoulo on behalf of patients who contend that the defendants charge more for copies of medical records when requested by patients' attorneys than South Carolina law permits. The case is 4:22-cv-04713, Morton v. ScanSTAT Technologies Inc et al.

Health Care

January 03, 2023, 6:12 PM