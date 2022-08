Who Got The Work

Patrick W. Begos and Milanna Datlow of Robinson & Cole have entered appearances for New York Life Insurance in a pending ERISA lawsuit. The suit was filed June 30 in Connecticut District Court by the Law Office of Ian O. Smith on behalf of Sharon Morton. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Stefan R. Underhill, is 3:22-cv-00829, Morton v. New York Life Insurance Company.

Insurance

August 15, 2022, 4:15 AM