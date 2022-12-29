Who Got The Work

M. Kevin McCarrell and Nicolas J. Cherry of Fox Rothschild have stepped in as defense counsel to CenterWell Senior Primary Care (SC) PC in a pending class action. The action, filed Dec. 22 in South Carolina District Court by Poulin Willey Anastopoulo LLC, accuses CenterWell of overcharging for patient records in violation of South Carolina law. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Bruce Howe Hendricks, is 4:22-cv-04643, Morton v. Mro Corporation et al.

Health Care

December 29, 2022, 10:33 AM