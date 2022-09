Who Got The Work

Thomas J. Kinney of Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders has entered an appearance for Hartford Financial Services in a pending ERISA lawsuit. The suit, which pertains to short-term disability benefits, was filed Aug. 11 in Maryland District Court by McMahan Law Firm on behalf of Jacqueline Morton. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Ellen Lipton Hollander, is 1:22-cv-02006, Morton v. Hartford Life and Accident Insurance Company.

Insurance

September 26, 2022, 4:17 AM