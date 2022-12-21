Removed To Federal Court

Ciox Health LLC, a health care information company, removed a class action over medical record fees to South Carolina District Court on Tuesday. The complaint, filed by Poulin Willey Anastopoulo, accuses Ciox Health, McLeod Regional Medical Center and physician Thomas Trezak of overcharging for patient records in violation South Carolina law. Ciox Health is represented by Kirkland & Ellis and Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough. The case is 4:22-cv-04610, Morton et al v. McLeod Regional Medical Center, LLC et al.

Health Care

December 21, 2022, 12:06 PM