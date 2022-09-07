New Suit - Employment

Sheppard Mullin filed a lawsuit Wednesday in Virginia Eastern District Court targeting James Nader, former CEO of McLean Mortgage Corp., for alleged self-dealing. The suit, brought on behalf of McLean, accuses Nader of attempting to divest the company of its ownership shares in order to take it over. The suit further alleges that the defendant purchased shares on his own behalf via unauthorized loans acquired from the company. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-01010, Mortgage Corporation v. Nader.

Banking & Financial Services

September 07, 2022, 5:21 PM