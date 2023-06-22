New Suit - Data Breach Class Action

Glancy, Prongay & Murray filed a data breach class action against Enzo Biochem Inc., Enzo Clinical Labs Inc. and the Lab Corp. of America, a clinical laboratory, in New York Eastern District Court on Thursday. The complaint accuses the defendant of failing to implement adequate security measures leaving more than 60,000 individuals vulnerable to a cyberattack. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-04656, Mortensen v. Enzo Biochem Inc.

Health Care

June 22, 2023, 4:38 PM

Plaintiffs

Kathryn Mortensen

Plaintiffs

Glancy Prongay & Murray

defendants

Enzo Biochem, Inc.

Enzo Clinical Labs, Inc.

Lab Corporation of America Holdings

nature of claim: 380/alleging unlawful business conduct