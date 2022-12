New Suit - Product Liability

Curtis, Mallet-Prevost, Colt & Mosle filed a product liability lawsuit Thursday in Texas Southern District Court targeting boat sellers MarineMax and Galeon USA. The suit, concerning a boat purchase, was brought on behalf of Dr. Hersham Morsi. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:22-cv-04510, Morsi v. MarineMax Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

December 29, 2022, 6:47 PM