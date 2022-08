Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Manatt Phelps & Phillips removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Honeywell International to California Central District Court on Friday. The suit, for monetary damages stemming from a wastewater project which was delayed by the City of Los Angeles, was filed by Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders on behalf of Morrow-Meadows Corp. The case is 2:22-cv-05716, Morrow-Meadows Corp. v. Honeywell International Inc.