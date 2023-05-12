New Suit - Employment

The E.W. Scripps Co., a news and information website, was hit with an employment lawsuit in Ohio Southern District Court on Friday. The complaint was brought by Chris Wiest Attorney at Law and Siri & Glimstad on behalf of a former employee who alleges that he was denied religious exemption from the COVID-19 vaccine and wrongfully temrinated. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00279, Morrison v. The E.W. Scripps Company.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

May 12, 2023, 12:05 PM

Plaintiffs

Robert Morrison

Plaintiffs

Christopher David Wiest

defendants

The E.W. Scripps Company

