The E.W. Scripps Co., a news and information website, was hit with an employment lawsuit in Ohio Southern District Court on Friday. The complaint was brought by Chris Wiest Attorney at Law and Siri & Glimstad on behalf of a former employee who alleges that he was denied religious exemption from the COVID-19 vaccine and wrongfully temrinated. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00279, Morrison v. The E.W. Scripps Company.
Entertainment, Sports & Media
May 12, 2023, 12:05 PM