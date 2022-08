Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Hall Booth Smith on Wednesday removed a negligence lawsuit against TA Operating, a subsidiary of TravelCenters of America, to Arkansas Eastern District Court. The suit, for allegedly faulty repairs to the plaintiff's tractor-trailer, was filed by Rice & Associates and Armbruster Dripps Blotevogel on behalf of Roberta Morrison. The case is 4:22-cv-00733, Morrison v. TA Operating LLC.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

August 17, 2022, 7:29 PM