Shell was hit with a copyright infringement lawsuit Wednesday in Texas Southern District Court. The court case was filed by Sanders Law Group on behalf of a photographer who contends that his picture of a technician on a wind turbine was used by Shell without permission. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:23-cv-01726, Morrison v. Shell Oil Products Company LLC.

May 10, 2023, 1:10 PM

Marc Morrison

Sanders Law Group

Shell Oil Products Company LLC

nature of claim: 820/over copyright claims