Who Got The Work

Steven A. Zalesin, Jane M. Metcalf and Jenna Smith from Patterson Belknap Webb & Tyler have stepped in to represent Johnson & Johnson in a pending consumer class action over its labeling of Tylenol. The action, which accuses the company of failing to warn consumers that certain varieties of Tylenol contain titanium dioxide, a metal which can accumulate and cause harm inside the body, was filed Aug. 29 in California Southern District Court by Fitzgerald Joseph. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Roger T. Benitez, is 3:22-cv-01276, Morrison v. Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc.