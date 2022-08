New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Johnson & Johnson was hit with a consumer class action on Monday in California Southern District Court over its labeling of Tylenol. The suit, filed by Fitzgerald Joseph, accuses the company of failing to warn consumers that certain varieties of Tylenol contain titanium dioxide, a metal which can accumulate and cause harm inside the body. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-01276, Morrison v. Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc.