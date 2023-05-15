Who Got The Work

Alston & Bird has stepped in to defend Delray Medical Center Medical Staff Corp. and Delray Medical Center in a pending qui tam lawsuit. The suit, filed March 31 in Florida Southern District Court by Duane Morris on behalf of Morrison Clinic P.A. and John F. Morrison M.D., arises from practitioners of the defendants allegedly submitting false claims for payments of medical devices from the federal government. Co-defendants, Neurological Consultants of South Florida and Lloyd Zucker M.D., are represented by Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Robin L. Rosenberg, is 9:23-cv-80512, Morrison, M.D. et al v. Delray Medical Center, Inc et al.

Health Care

May 15, 2023, 10:31 AM

Plaintiffs

John F Morrison, M.D.

Morrison Clinic, P.A.

Plaintiffs

Duane Morris

defendants

Delray Medical Center Medical Staff Corporation

Delray Medical Center, Inc

Lloyd Zucker, M.D.

Neurological Consultants of South Florida LLC

Neurological Consultants of South Florida LLC d/b/a Brain and Spine Center of South Florida

defendant counsels

Alston & Bird

Lash Goldberg

Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough

Nelson Mullins Broad And Cassel

nature of claim: 375/alleging fraud against the government in violation of the False Claims Act