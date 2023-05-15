Alston & Bird has stepped in to defend Delray Medical Center Medical Staff Corp. and Delray Medical Center in a pending qui tam lawsuit. The suit, filed March 31 in Florida Southern District Court by Duane Morris on behalf of Morrison Clinic P.A. and John F. Morrison M.D., arises from practitioners of the defendants allegedly submitting false claims for payments of medical devices from the federal government. Co-defendants, Neurological Consultants of South Florida and Lloyd Zucker M.D., are represented by Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Robin L. Rosenberg, is 9:23-cv-80512, Morrison, M.D. et al v. Delray Medical Center, Inc et al.
Health Care
May 15, 2023, 10:31 AM