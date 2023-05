News From Law.com International

Morrison Foerster, Kirkland & Ellis, Shearman & Sterling and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom are acting on SoftBank Group Corp's sale of a majority stake in U.S. asset manager Fortress Investment Group to Abu Dhabi's global sovereign investor Mubadala Investment Co.

May 23, 2023, 7:30 PM

