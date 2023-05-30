Who Got The Work

Roger D. Higgins of Thompson, Coe, Cousins & Irons has entered an appearance for Spinnaker Insurance in a pending insurance class action. The suit, filed April 14 in Texas Eastern District Court by Hodge Law Firm, centers on whether future labor, yet to be incurred, may be 'depreciated' by Spinnaker when it calculates its actual cash value payment obligations for structural property losses. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Amos L. Mazzant III, is 4:23-cv-00324, Morrison et al v. Spinnaker Insurance Company.

Insurance

May 30, 2023, 10:54 AM

Plaintiffs

Dallas Morrison

James Morrison

Plaintiffs

Mcwherter Scott Bobbitt PLC

Hodge Law Firm, PLLC

Thomas Joseph Snodgrass

defendants

Spinnaker Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Thompson, Coe, Cousins & Irons

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute