Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Safeco Insurance, a subsidiary of Liberty Mutual, to Colorado District Court. The complaint, which arises from disputed property damage claims resulting from the Dec. 2021 Marshall Fire, was filed by Ken Fiedler Injury Law on behalf of Cole Morrison and Elizabeth Morrison. The case is 1:23-cv-00360, Morrison et al v. Safeco Insurance Company of America.

Insurance

February 08, 2023, 1:53 PM