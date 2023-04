Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Baker McKenzie on Friday removed a wage-and-hour class action against Marten Transport to California Northern District Court. The suit was filed by Schneider Wallace Cottrell Konecky on behalf of a class of truck drivers. The case is 3:23-cv-02079, Morrison et al. v. Marten Transport Ltd.

Transportation & Logistics

April 28, 2023, 7:12 PM

Plaintiffs

Dianna Morrison

Michael Loper

Schneider Wallace Cottrell Konecky LLP

defendants

Marten Transport, Ltd.

defendant counsels

Baker McKenzie

nature of claim: 790/over alleged employment law breaches