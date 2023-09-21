Who Got The Work

John K. Diviney and Deborah M. Isaacson of Rivkin Radler have entered appearances for JSP Life Agency Inc., doing business as JSP Home Care Services, and other defendants in a pending collective employement action. The suit was filed Aug. 7 in New York Southern District Court by Helen F. Dalton & Associates on behalf of individuals employed by the defendants as home health aides who contend that they were not properly compensated for overtime hours worked. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Vernon S. Broderick, is 1:23-cv-06943, Morrison et al v. Jsp Life Agency Inc. et al.

Health Care

September 21, 2023, 10:49 AM

Lindon Morrison

James Patrick Peter O'Donnell

Helen F. Dalton & Associates, P.C.

Jose Nicanor Rodriguez

Jsp Life Agency Inc.

Nieves Rodriguez

Rivkin Radler

nature of claim: 710/over alleged wage and hour violations