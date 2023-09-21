John K. Diviney and Deborah M. Isaacson of Rivkin Radler have entered appearances for JSP Life Agency Inc., doing business as JSP Home Care Services, and other defendants in a pending collective employement action. The suit was filed Aug. 7 in New York Southern District Court by Helen F. Dalton & Associates on behalf of individuals employed by the defendants as home health aides who contend that they were not properly compensated for overtime hours worked. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Vernon S. Broderick, is 1:23-cv-06943, Morrison et al v. Jsp Life Agency Inc. et al.
Health Care
September 21, 2023, 10:49 AM