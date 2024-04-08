Who Got The Work

Eliot Pedrosa of Jones Day has entered an appearance for Dollar Tree and other defendants in a pending product liability class action. The complaint, filed Feb. 21 in Florida Southern District Court by Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro; Abdalla Law; and Grossman, Roth, Yaffa, Cohen, accuses the defendants of selling adulterated over-the-counter drugs and medical devices that were improperly stored at the wrong temperatures. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge David S. Leibowitz, is 0:24-cv-60294, Morrison et al v. Family Dollar Stores, Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

April 08, 2024, 8:46 AM

Plaintiffs

Gregg Morrison

Helen Hutton

Katoya Joseph

Kenneth Johnson

Larissa Plett

Raquel Blossomgame

Tamika Reed

Tiffany Dixon-Evans

Plaintiffs

Grossman, Roth, Yaffa, Cohen, PA

Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro

Grossman Roth Yaffa Cohen

Grossman Roth Yaffa Cohen, P.A.

Abdalla Law, PLLC

defendants

Dollar Tree Stores, Inc.

Dollar Tree, Inc.

Family Dollar LLC

Family Dollar Stores, Inc.

Family Dollar, Inc.

Family Dollar Services, LLC

defendant counsels

Jones Day

nature of claim: 367/over product liability claims