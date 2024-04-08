Eliot Pedrosa of Jones Day has entered an appearance for Dollar Tree and other defendants in a pending product liability class action. The complaint, filed Feb. 21 in Florida Southern District Court by Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro; Abdalla Law; and Grossman, Roth, Yaffa, Cohen, accuses the defendants of selling adulterated over-the-counter drugs and medical devices that were improperly stored at the wrong temperatures. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge David S. Leibowitz, is 0:24-cv-60294, Morrison et al v. Family Dollar Stores, Inc. et al.
Retail & Consumer Goods
April 08, 2024, 8:46 AM