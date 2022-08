News From Law.com

In a move to add some muscle to its global fund formation capabilities, Eversheds Sutherland has picked up corporate partner Ed Winters from Morrison Cohen in New York. Winters, who is licensed to practice in both the United States and the United Kingdom, has 18 years experience in law, 11 of which he worked as in-house counsel. His expertise lies in the regulatory schemes in place on both sides of the pond.

Legal Services - Large Law

August 10, 2022, 1:51 PM