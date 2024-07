News From Law.com

New York-based midsize firm Morrison Cohen announced its latest practice group formation aimed at targeting work for its luxury brand clients. The practice will be helmed by Keith Markel, co-chair of the firm's labor and employment group, Andrew Bank, chair of the firm's real estate practice and Karim Momin, co-chair of the firm's emerging company and venture capital practice.

Legal Services – Mid-Size Law

July 10, 2024, 12:31 PM