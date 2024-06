News From Law.com

Almost exactly five years after poaching lawyers from Greenberg Traurig to open its Miami office, Morrison Foerster will be closing its office in the growing legal market. The firm cited a desire to move toward a more remote office after its lease expires later this year. As of Thursday, the office was staffed with nine attorneys, three of which were partners.

Florida

June 27, 2024, 11:53 AM