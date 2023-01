News From Law.com

A legal secretary at Morrison & Foerster has been placed on administrative leave from the firm after his arrest Saturday afternoon in Alhambra, California. A vigilante group known as the CC Unit claims it used a decoy social media account to lure the secretary, Micael Barnum, to the Los Angeles suburb to meet an underage boy for sex.

Legal Services - Large Law

January 30, 2023, 12:54 PM