Morrison & Foerster Invested Beyond the Broad Headline of Te...

Morrison & Foerster achieved another year of revenue growth, and a strong swell in its lawyer head count that contributed to a 12.6% decline in net income to $416 million in 2022. Revenue increased 2.4% to $1.26 billion, while the dip in net income meant the firm's profit margin fell six percentage points. With fewer equity partners, its profits per equity partner still fell 5.2% to $2.33 million. "It was the second time we crossed the $1.2 billion mark," Morrison & Foerster chair Eric McCrath said.

