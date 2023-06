Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Winston & Strawn on Friday removed a consumer class action against Wells Fargo to California Northern District Court. The complaint, brought by Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd and Selendy Gay Elsberg, accuses the defendant of improperly collecting rate lock extension fees from mortgage borrowers. The case is 3:23-cv-03277, Morris v. Wells Fargo & Company et al.

Banking & Financial Services

June 30, 2023, 6:15 PM

Plaintiffs

Anthony Morris

defendants

Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.

Wells Fargo Home Mortgage, Inc.

defendant counsels

Winston & Strawn

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct