Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Burke, Williams & Sorensen on Monday removed an employment class action against Vopak Terminal to California Central District Court. The suit, over alleged wage-and-hour violations, was filed by Aegis Law Firm. The case is 2:22-cv-06505, Morris v. Vopak Terminal Los Angeles Inc. et al.

Transportation & Logistics

September 12, 2022, 7:34 PM