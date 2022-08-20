New Suit

Litigation boutique Kaplan Hecker & Fink and Miami's Podhurst Orseck have teamed up on an unusual lawsuit against an alleged domestic abuser. The firms represent Lauren Morris, a D.C. attorney, in a suit against against Marine Corps veteran and businessman Chad Sehlke for assault, battery, negligent misrepresentation, false imprisonment, and intentional infliction of emotional distress. According to the suit, filed Friday in Florida Middle District Court, Sehlke lured Morris into a romantic relationship and then turned violent. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-00512, Morris v. Sehlke.

Florida

August 20, 2022, 10:05 AM