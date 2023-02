Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Ogletree Deakins Nash Smoak & Stewart on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Liberty Life Assurance to California Southern District Court. The suit, over disability benefits, was filed by the Law Office of John W. Tower on behalf of Sabrina Morris. The case is 3:23-cv-00294, Morris v. Liberty Life Assurance Co. of Boston.

Insurance

February 15, 2023, 2:55 PM