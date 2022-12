New Suit - Employment

Fifth Third Bank and Fifth Third Securities Inc. were sued Thursday in Illinois Northern District Court over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA. The lawsuit was brought by the Prinz Law Firm on behalf of Jason Morris. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-07202, Morris v. Fifth Third Bank, N.A. et al.

Banking & Financial Services

December 22, 2022, 12:03 PM