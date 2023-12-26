Who Got The Work

Cara Ann O'Sullivan and William Doheny of Kaufman Borgeest & Ryan and Eric M. Teszler of the New York City Law Department have stepped in to represent the City of New York, New York City Department of Homeless Services and Westhab in a pending lawsuit. The complaint was filed Nov. 7 in New York Eastern District Court by Covington & Burling and Queens Legal Services on behalf of Isaiah Morris. The plaintiff alleges that he experienced physical and emotional harm based on his sexual orientation while residing at Cooper Rapid Rehousing Center, a New York City housing facility operated by the defendants. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Lois Bloom, is 1:23-cv-08281, Morris v. City of New York et al.

December 26, 2023

Isaiah Morris

Covington & Burling

Queens Legal Services

City of New York

New York City Department of Homeless Services

Westhab, Inc.

New York City Law Department

Kaufman Borgeest & Ryan

nature of claim: 443/over alleged violations of the Fair Housing Act