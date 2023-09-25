Morris Manning Names Our House as MMMPact Nonprofit Partner ...

News From Law.com

MMMPact, Morris, Manning & Martin's corporate social responsibility outreach, recently chose Our House as its annual Atlanta nonprofit partner. Our House is an Atlanta nonprofit that provides a pathway to stability and independence for families experiencing homelessness. Its interrelated programs – including physical and mental health care, accredited early childhood education, housing, employment training and other services – address the root causes of homelessness and ensure that families have the tools they need for lasting self-sufficiency.

Georgia

September 25, 2023, 5:50 PM

