Morris Manning Expands on Efforts With Souths First LGBTQ Bu...

Morris, Manning & Martin has launched a new LGBTQ business practice group, the first of its kind in the Southeast and only the second in the nation, firm leaders said. The Atlanta-based firm's new venture, which launched Monday, will "offer culturally conscious legal services to LGBTQ businesses and Fortune 500 companies," according to a news release. Ohio-founded Porter Wright is the only other firm in the country with a LGBTQ business practice group.

