New Suit

Walgreens was slapped with a trip-and-fall lawsuit Tuesday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The lawsuit was filed by TabakinWolfe on behalf of Jacqueline M. Morris and Timothy Morris. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00387, Morris et al v. Walgreen Co.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

January 31, 2023, 4:51 PM