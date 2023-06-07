New Suit - Employment Class Action

Syneos Health, a biopharmaceuticals company formerly known as InVentiv Health and Inc. Research, was slapped with an employment class action Tuesday in North Carolina Eastern District Court. The complaint, brought by Siri & Glimstad on behalf of former Syneos employees, accuses the company of wrongfully terminating individuals who sought religious and medical exemptions from the company's COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:23-cv-00093, Morris et al v. Syneos Health, Inc.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

June 07, 2023, 5:12 AM

Plaintiffs

Andrew Smith

Barbara Kaminski

Janet O'Callaghan

Jennifer Cipollino

Jill Roberts

Mary Dailey

Melissa Slagle

Rebecca Husain

Summer Sellers

Tanya Spurgeon

Tina Morris

Plaintiffs

Siri & Glimstad, LLP

defendants

Syneos Health, Inc.

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination