Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Thompson, Coe, Cousins & Irons on Tuesday removed a product liability and wrongful death lawsuit against Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Inc., Clearway Energy Group and other defendants to Texas Southern District Court. The suit, filed by Harrison Davis Morrison Jones on behalf of John Scott Morris and Joyce Morris, accuses Siemens and Clearway of negligence in maintaining an LED light circuit in a wind turbine at the Texas-based Mesquite Sky Wind Project. The case is 4:22-cv-03217, Morris et al v. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, Inc. et al.