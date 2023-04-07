Lawyers at Steptoe & Johnson on Friday removed a personal injury lawsuit against coal mining and processing company Arch Resources and its subsidiary Mingo Logan Coal to West Virginia Southern District Court. The complaint was filed by the Warner Law Offices on behalf of Billy M. Morris, a former Mingo Logan employee, and his wife Wanda M. Morris. The suit pursues claims that Morris was severely and permanently injured due to unsafe working conditions at an underground coal mine operated by the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00316, Morris et al v. Mingo Logan Coal LLC et al.
Industrial, Chemicals & Materials
April 07, 2023, 2:53 PM