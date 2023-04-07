Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Steptoe & Johnson on Friday removed a personal injury lawsuit against coal mining and processing company Arch Resources and its subsidiary Mingo Logan Coal to West Virginia Southern District Court. The complaint was filed by the Warner Law Offices on behalf of Billy M. Morris, a former Mingo Logan employee, and his wife Wanda M. Morris. The suit pursues claims that Morris was severely and permanently injured due to unsafe working conditions at an underground coal mine operated by the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00316, Morris et al v. Mingo Logan Coal LLC et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

April 07, 2023, 2:53 PM

Plaintiffs

Billy M. Morris

Wanda M. Morris

Warner Law Offices

defendants

Arch Resources, Inc.

Mingo Logan Coal LLC

defendant counsels

Steptoe & Johnson

nature of claim: 950/seeking to overturn a state statute